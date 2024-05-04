A year on, why’s Manipur still burning? 

It is rare in independent India’s 76-year history for civil strife to have continued in a state for a year with no serious intervention by the Centre to douse the fires. A year has gone by since the eruption of Manipur’s ethno-religious conflagration. Over 220 civilians have died in the violence, women have been the targets of sexual violence, and over 60,000 have been displaced from their homes and are living in relief camps. Churches have been set ablaze. It is almost as if Delhi does not care if the people in the state live or die. The geographical location of the state, in India’s North-East, has made the violence look remote, even though serious incidents of violence continue to occur. The only time the nation was shaken, briefly, was when it emerged through a video that three women had been gangraped and paraded naked by a mob. It took more than a month for information on the horrific incident to filter out of the state as internet communications had been banned there. Early in the conflict, armouries were looted as the state police stood by. On both sides, people are armed to the teeth.