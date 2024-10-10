Air show tragedy was avoidable

<p class="bodytext">The death of five persons at an air show at the Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday was not just unfortunate but totally avoidable. The show was organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) as part of its 92nd anniversary, and lakhs of people converged on the beach to witness it. It is estimated that at least a million people were there, and some have put the figure at much more than that. The deaths were attributed to heat stroke, with dehydration and suffocation aggravating the conditions. Over 200 persons fainted at the venue and many were taken to hospitals for treatment. There were also people who complained of dizziness and other discomforts who may not have gone for treatment. Ambulances were reported to be in short supply. Means of public transport, including buses, metro and suburban rail services, were found to be inadequate and could not cope with the needs of the large numbers of people present. </p>.<p>The problem was basically one of crowd management, and everybody who was involved with the event made lapses. The state government was responsible for logistical support for the programme. It was found wanting. The railways and transport services were also not equipped to deal with the pressure of traffic. The Air Force officials also cannot escape blame. It should be noted that the programme was not of the kind where stampedes and other problems are expected to occur because the size of the crowd is not anticipated. </p>.At least five killed, 40 hospitalised after chaos erupts at IAF air show in Chennai.<p>There was, in fact, an effort to mobilise spectators for the air show and still the authorities failed to provide the basic facilities and did not take the elementary precautions to avoid mishaps. It has been reported that amenities like drinking water and toilets were inadequate. While entry was regulated, there was no exit management strategy for the public, it was only for the VIPs. The huge crowd had to face the blazing noon sun, a strong sea breeze and humid conditions on a 2-km treeless stretch of the beach. It is no surprise that such conditions led to the kind of mishap that happened. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Crowd management has been poor in the country and religious congregations, social and cultural gatherings and other events have frequently witnessed mishaps. Basic protocols are not followed even when there is time to plan and prepare for the events, and safety and security precautions are given the go-by. Events are allowed to take place in places where the infrastructure and other facilities are lacking. Those responsible for the lapses and mismanagement at the Chennai show should be held accountable for the deaths and other untoward incidents. Very often investigations go astray and those responsible go scot-free. </p>