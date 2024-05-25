Bring Pune killer, father to justice 

Many important aspects of a crime, like individual culpability, family responsibility, and social impact and circumstances are involved in the killing of two persons by a teenager who drove a luxury car and ran over them in Pune this week.

It is difficult to consider a 17-year-old boy who drank liquor at a pub and then proceeded to drive his Porsche car recklessly without a driving licence as someone who deserves to receive only a mild rap on the knuckles because he’s still technically a juvenile offender.

But the initial response of the police and the system was to treat it as even less than a traffic offence and bury the case under a 300-word essay on road safety to be written by the offender. But he has now been arrested and more serious charges have been invoked after a public uproar. The family, which tried to soften the case, has also been proceeded against.