Bureaucrats, soldiers are not BJP cadres

Just as there is separation of powers between the judiciary, the executive and the legislature in the constitutional scheme, there is a clear line of separation between governments that come and go in a democracy, and the bureaucracy, which is permanent. The bureaucracy has the duty to implement the policies and programmes of a government but should not be seen as supportive of or aligned to any particular government. Another government has the right to change the policies and programmes of one government and so officials should not be seen as one government’s propagandists. The programme envisaged by the Modi government is clearly a political programme intended to publicise its claimed achievements a few weeks before the 2024 general elections. This amounts to using government machinery for election purposes. The Election Commission has now told the government that it cannot send any “prabharis” to the five poll-bound states until December 5. It is a limited but welcome intervention to prevent the government’s attempt to brazenly violate the Model Code of Conduct. Directing soldiers on leave to be “soldier ambassadors'' is worse. Soldiers on leave would want to spend their time with their families or for other personal work. It is wrong to make them do political propaganda for the government. It is a dangerous trend, too. Defence forces do not owe allegiance to the government but to the State and the Constitution. It is dangerous to get them involved in the politics and policies of governments. This happens in countries like China where the bureaucracy and the armed forces are extensions of the Communist Party of China.