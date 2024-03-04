Cafe blast: Don’t jump to hasty conclusions 

The police have indicated that there could be a possible link between the Brookefield blast and the 2022 Mangaluru cooker blast because the detonator and the timer used are similar. A cooker bomb had accidentally gone off in an autorickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which investigated the case, had linked it to the earlier Coimbatore blasts and suggested that the accused had been inspired by the Islamic State (IS). However the police have also said that any possible link with the IS for the Brookefield incident was only one line of investigation and several others were being pursued. The suspect who left the cafe after the blast has not been identified yet. There are reports that some persons have been detained but the police have denied any arrest in connection with the case.