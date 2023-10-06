Changing monsoon requires us to adapt

The country’s life in all areas is attuned to a normal monsoon and so changes and disruptions in its course will create problems which call for new solutions and adjustments. Agriculture will have to cope with new uncertainties. This may require expansion of irrigation, greater economy in the use of water, and more storage facilities, adoption of less water-intensive crops, changes in farming schedules and practices. Food habits and consumption styles will have to change. The economy will be impacted because the monsoon influences it in many ways. The government resorted to imposing restrictions on the export of rice, wheat and sugar and took other regulatory measures this year because of the irregular nature of the monsoon. The IMD has to improve its forecasting abilities in the short term and at the micro level. The situation is clouded, with climate change playing with our familiar patterns of weather, and that makes better coping and adaptation strategies all the more important.