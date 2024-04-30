Climate nightmare: A hot Indian Ocean

What it shows is a climate dystopia but it is set to become real. Much of the life on earth depends on the health and wellbeing of the oceans. There are 40 countries on the shores of the Indian Ocean and they are home to a third of the world’s population. A hotter Indian Ocean will impact the economic and social life of all of them and of all the people in the world. Climate change is not a future threat. It is already happening and we are experiencing it. The Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are not what they were even a decade ago. That is the case with land, air and sea everywhere in the world. India, and the world, need to take urgent and drastic steps to reduce global warming as well as put in place measures to deal with it. They have been found wanting on both counts.