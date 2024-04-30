Climate nightmare: A hot Indian Ocean

There has been no dearth of warnings about global warming and its consequences, and each successive warning has pointed to increasingly dire situations for the world. Predictions have been made about different aspects of climate change and how they would affect different parts of the world which would together be more than the sum of the disastrous parts. A scientific prediction made about the Indian Ocean should especially unnerve us because we are on its shoreline. A study made by climate scientist Roxy Mathew Koll of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, has found that the Indian Ocean might experience surface warming of 1.4 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius in the coming decades, which will mean a state of permanent heat wave. Marine heat waves are expected to increase from 20 days per year at present to 220-250 days by the end of the century.