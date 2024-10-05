Come election, Ram Rahim gets parole again

<p>A new norm seems to have been born: If elections come in Punjab, Haryana or Rajasthan, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh">Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh</a> cannot be behind bars. It has been religiously followed this time also when Haryana is going to the polls. The Dera Sacha Sauda head and rape and murder convict was released on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parole">parole</a> barely three days ahead of the state’s Assembly polls. It is as if parole is the norm and jail the exception for the man with some cult following in the region.</p>.<p>This is his 15th release on parole in the last four years, and all the releases have coincided with elections to the Lok Sabha, state legislatures or municipalities and panchayats, and even some by-elections. He is undergoing a 20-year term in a Rohtak jail for raping two of his disciples. He has also been convicted for the murder of a journalist. He sought parole just weeks after he returned to the jail after a 21-day furlough, and it was granted again. </p>.Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of jail on 20-day parole.<p>The compelling reason for the parole is a family matter, and the reason could only be as dubious as the possibility of an earthquake in the jail precincts in the coming days. His request was processed with top speed uncharacteristic of such matters. It moved from the caretaker Chief Minister’s office to the prison department to the office of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), meeting green flags everywhere. He will stay put at his dera in UP’s Baghpat during the 20-day parole period. The conditions for parole are not very demanding, either. He can’t engage in political activity or visit Haryana during the parole period.</p>.<p>These conditions do not matter at a time of social media campaigns and other methods to influence people. The very fact that the man has been released on parole is enough to create a positive impression among his followers about those who facilitated his release. He can convey his message to his followers or sympathisers without making a public speech. There are many constituencies in Haryana where he still has considerable following. </p>.<p>The Congress petitioned the Election Commission of India against granting parole to Ram Rahim Singh as it would constitute a violation of the model code of conduct. But it was not accepted. The release is considered as a desperate move by the BJP government which has been facing anti-incumbency sentiments in Haryana. It is unfortunate that a party which claims to uphold the best political and electoral practices seeks the support of a convict in the elections. It is cynical politics at its worst. The Election Commission has only further damaged its credibility by allowing the move. </p>