Crack the whip on rapacious BDA 

This is not the first time that BDA has been caught on the wrong side of the law. In 2007, A M Annaiah, then Bengaluru Urban DCF, had found that the BDA had grabbed 41 acres and 15 guntas in Uttarahalli and Turahalli forests to create a layout, and ordered its recovery. Even to this day, the land has not been recovered fully. While forest land being denotified for developmental activities is no doubt a concern, a bigger worry is that of government agencies themselves encroaching on forests, which has become increasingly common. In the instant case, the BDA could not have acted without the approval of its commissioner and chairman and possibly the connivance of top forest department officers. The fact that sites have already been allotted does not in any way condone the authority’s illegal act.