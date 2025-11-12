<p class="bodytext">The explosion in a car near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday, which killed at least 12 people and injured around 20, has reaffirmed the threat of terrorism and concerns over internal security. The case is being investigated by the NIA, with Umar Nabi, a young doctor from Pulwama in south Kashmir, identified as the prime suspect. There are unmistakable markings of a terrorist act, aimed at maximum impact in a crowded, public location in the heart of the national capital. The place and time reveal an intent to kill, damage, and unleash serious fear among the people. The Red Fort is an iconic symbol of the nation, and its neighbourhood always buzzes with life. An attack in the locality leaves an impact far beyond the environs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Investigators have identified some associations of the perpetrators; the full extent of the conspiracy and the operational details are expected to be unravelled soon. The attack has been linked with the recovery of a huge cache of explosives from a house in neighbouring Faridabad on Sunday. The car blast and the seizure of explosives have been traced to Jammu and Kashmir – the prime suspect and the men arrested in connection with the Faridabad haul are from the UT. Parallels are being drawn with the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. It is also suspected that the perpetrator had links with the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. On the day the Faridabad terror module was uncovered, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested in Ahmedabad some individuals with alleged international links. Several dots in the plot remain unconnected, and more details are to be unearthed before the full picture emerges.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Terror has hit Delhi after a long time. The country, barring Jammu and Kashmir, has not witnessed such incidents in recent years. While the Central government has often made claims that it has “freed” India of terrorism, the Delhi explosion comes as a rude shock and a reminder of the persisting dangers and vulnerabilities. Every terrorist attack raises questions about security and intelligence failure, especially when it happens in high-security areas. Though it is claimed that the terrorists can choose their time and place of attack, the government and the security agencies cannot evade responsibility for these attacks, the loss of lives, and most critically, the loss of a sense of security among the public. India’s citizens have their right to life – all governments have a responsibility to protect it, and the country’s security apparatus must have that at its policy centre.</p>