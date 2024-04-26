Don’t add masala to bad reputation

Items for export should be subjected to stringent quality checks and scrutiny. Export of food products requires registration with the FSSAI and a licence from it, and the products have to comply with safety standards. The authority should ensure that these standards are maintained. The noise over the ban and the contamination usually dies down in a few days. The country’s credibility and prestige suffer when it exports bad, adulterated or contaminated food products to other countries. But it is not just a matter of the country’s image. Such products can cause damage to health and loss of lives. There is another serious issue also. Export items are considered to be of better quality than items for the domestic market. The items sold and consumed within the country are many times more than the items exported to other countries. There is a greater danger to people in the country from these items than to those in other countries.