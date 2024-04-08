Drop in fertility rate a multifaceted problem

India has serious tasks before it, all to be addressed at the same time. It must formulate and implement policies and practices which will make best use of its young population. If it fails to do it, it will not only miss its demographic opportunity but will also face social and economic strife along with political problems. Plans will have to be made to ensure social security, healthcare, and welfare of the increasing elderly population. India is also in a unique situation where the TFR varies significantly from region to region. This means the population will be increasing in some areas while it will be declining in other areas. This will give rise to issues related to mobility and migration. Uneven growth of the population will have social and political consequences also. India must start planning for all the possibilities right now.