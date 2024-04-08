Drop in fertility rate a multifaceted problem

A recent report in the international medical journal Lancet which said India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen below the replacement level, and is set to fall further, has attracted much attention. The fall in the TFR has serious implications for the country. In 2021, India’s TFR was at 1.91 children per woman, below the necessary replacement fertility level of 2.1, and is expected to go down to 1.29 by 2050. That shows the country is undergoing a major demographic shift. By 2025, one in five persons will be above 60 years which is beyond the productive age group. The first inference from the projections is that India’s current demographic dividend will soon disappear as the share of its working-age population will peak in the late 2030s or early 2040s. So, it has only a few years to provide adequate education and health facilities to its young and make use of its population advantage.