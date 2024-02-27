FDI in space sector is welcome

The decision to open up the space sector for higher foreign direct investment (FDI) is a welcome move and natural culmination of a policy that the government has recently followed.

The new policy allows 74 per cent FDI under the automatic route for satellite manufacturing/operations and satellite data products, 49 per cent for satellite launch vehicles, and up to 100 per cent for manufacturing of satellite sector components and sub-systems.

While it is a continuation of the policy reforms that allowed private companies a role in the space sector, it is also a departure from the entrenched government control over the sector.

The Indian Space Policy of 2023 had proposed to “enable, encourage and develop a flourishing commercial presence in space” and recognised the private sector as a critical stakeholder in the space economy.

A number of legislative measures have also been done to enable the implementation of the policy. InSPACEe (India National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) was also conceived as a single-window agency for clearance of proposals and endeavours.