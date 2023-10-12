Goldin’s insights are valuable to India, too

The award of the Nobel Prize in Economics to Harvard economist Claudia Goldin is appropriate as her research has given important insights about the persistent gender gap in the labour market and may help to address issues relating to women in the workplace. Economics has the reputation of being a dismal science, but her work has helped to humanise economic theory and showed how it can be of use to solve problems of inequality, discrimination and injustice based on gender. She is the third woman to win the Nobel economics prize and the first to win it on the basis of her own work rather than as a collaborator in research with others. The Nobel jury said that her work provided “the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labour market participation through the centuries’’ and that “she has advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”.