Good decision on BBMP park timings

Parks under the jurisdiction of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which for some reason had remained closed for most parts of the day, are now open from 5 am to 10 pm. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, has announced that the new timings apply to 1,200 parks, excluding Cubbon Park, which falls under the horticulture department. Though this was a long-pending demand of the citizens, the move was opposed by some resident welfare associations (RWAs) which felt that the parks would be misused. Many RWAs locked up the parks themselves, claiming that students and those from the lower strata of the society cause public nuisance. While some of their concerns may be genuine, the entitled class had failed to see that parks are public places that belong to everybody irrespective of their social status. The government decision is welcome as it comes as a boon to vendors and gig workers who use the parks to get some quick rest, especially during the afternoon. Many RWAs may disapprove of this, but they should remember that public spaces should be inclusive and not exclusive.