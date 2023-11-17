Guidelines on device seizures vital

The government told the court that there are “several complicated legal issues to be examined” in the matter. While the court agreed that there should be a balance between the State’s power and the individual’s rights, it is clear that guidelines are required to ensure that the powers of government agencies are not misused. The court observed that “it can’t be a State that’s run only through its agencies.” In countries like the UK and the US, there are very strict rules and regulations that govern searches and seizures of electronic devices. In India whatever rules are there are not being followed. Therefore, it is necessary to institute a strong regime to protect freedom of expression and journalists’ rights.