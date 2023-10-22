Heads must roll in revenue dept

Over the past few years, a major racket has emerged in Karnataka where large tracts of forest land are illegally converted to revenue land with a view to facilitating encroachments. Since encroachment of forest land cannot be regularised, it is converted to revenue land which is then grabbed by unscrupulous elements who later get it legalised using their influence with the government. The latest such incident has been reported from North Bengaluru where 18 acres of forest land valued at over Rs 500 crore was unilaterally converted to revenue land by an assistant commissioner, M G Shivanna. An inquiry conducted by the vigilance wing of the department on the orders of Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre has confirmed that the illegal change in land status was a conspiracy to grab forest land. The land was classified as forest in June 2006, by an order of the deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban. However, even as the department took up afforestation work, it had to fight a legal battle to secure full ownership as the notification was challenged in courts by an association. Based on a joint survey conducted by the forest and revenue departments, the Supreme Court dismissed the petition in March, 2017, and upheld the deputy commissioner’s order. Thus, the assistant commissioner not only violated the Forest (Conservation) Act, but has also committed contempt of court.