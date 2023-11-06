Honouring organ donors a good idea

At a time when an acute shortage of organs continues to cost lives, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao’s proposal to evolve a policy to recognise and honour organ donors needs to be welcomed. Organ failure is one of the leading causes of morbidities, with many needy patients losing their lives because of the lack of organs. For over a decade, India’s organ donation rate has been lower than one donor per million population, while it exceeds 40 per million in many Western countries. According to Union health ministry data, the number of donors, including the deceased, increased from 6,916 in 2014 to a little over 16,000 in 2023, a dismal record. Organs from one deceased person can save eight to 10 lives with a transplant of the heart, kidneys, pancreas, lungs, liver, intestines, hands, tissues, bone marrow and stem cells. A majority of live donors are female—wives, sisters, mothers. According to transplant experts, organs of both the living and the dead are being wasted for want of awareness not only among the general public, but also among medical practitioners and policy makers. Added to this is the absence of a clear policy on organ procurement from unclaimed bodies.