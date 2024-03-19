Human development should be priority

India does not have much to be happy about the latest UN Human Development report where it is ranked 134 among 193 countries. The country moved up by one position in 2022 from 135 in 2021, but that can hardly be considered an advancement. Sri Lanka is ranked much higher at 78 and China is at 75. India also ranks below Bhutan, which stands at 125, and Bangladesh, which is in the 129th position. Among the neighbours, only Nepal (146) and Pakistan (164) have been ranked lower than India. Some factors that constitute the index have improved in India but the country is only in the Medium Human Development category, which is just above the lowest rung. There was an increase in life expectancy from 67.2 to 67.7, and in expected years of schooling from 12 to 12.6. The per capita Gross National Income increased from $6,542 to $6,951. These have contributed to the slight improvement in the position.