Human development should be priority

The progress India has made is not enough when the challenge is to ensure a minimum quality of life to all citizens. The goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 will have meaning only if development means human development. India’s low status in the HDI is worrying especially because it is the most populous country in the world. The report has appreciated the county’s efforts to improve its HDI. Between 1990 and 2022, India saw its HDI value increase by 48.4% from 0.434 to 0.644. But there is a lot more to be done. There are inequalities of various kinds that need to be addressed. The rich-poor gap has been widening. The gender gap in labour force participation is very wide, with women at 28.3%, compared to men at 76.1%. No qualitative improvement in human development is possible without improving the status of women at home, in the workplace, and in society. There are welfare programmes directed at weaker sections of society but the implementation needs to be sincere and toned up. Education and health, which are the most important parameters, need much more serious attention than they get now.