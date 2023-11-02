Identify those who let violators flourish

In light of a recent fire mishap at a cafe in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has undertaken a drive to identify and shut down eateries, restaurants and pubs that do not follow safety norms. While this long-pending exercise is welcome, the BBMP is also accused of being selective in its action. Of the more than 1,300 establishments audited, BBMP has shut down 60 restaurants and rooftop bars. Another 600 establishments face the threat of closure for not providing adequate fire safety measures. During the audit, the civic body found that at least 200 bars and restaurants were running in the state capital without even a trade licence. The last such audit was conducted in 2017, taking a cue from the Kamala Mills fire tragedy in Mumbai that killed over 20 people. The ongoing drive is, however, marred by health officers following different standards in different places, with establishments being shut down in large numbers only in particular zones. As per the Karnataka Fire Force Act, 1964, which was amended in 2023, a no-objection certificate from the Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services Department is needed only for high-rise buildings that are 21 meters or above in height. However, many restaurants that are operating in buildings that are less than the specified height have been slapped with notices for not obtaining permission from the fire department. This has exposed the BBMP to the charge that it is targeting the small fish while letting the big ones go scot-free.