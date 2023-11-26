If caste census is the ‘X-ray’, mining can be the ‘treatment’

Although a large percentage of extracts from exploring and mining critical minerals are often just waste and unusable, even starting large-scale exploration can unleash millions of jobs for people from oppressed castes. Mining and exploration are much more job-intensive than other economic activities such as manufacturing or agriculture. A previous Planning Commission report had said that mining produces six times more jobs than traditional manufacturing activities such as automobiles or semiconductors. More importantly, mining is location- and geography-specific. It takes jobs to people than move people to jobs and helps employ locals. Since minerals are often found in areas inhabited more by tribals and backward castes, it increases employment opportunities for these communities. Further, mining and exploration require much more unskilled labour vis-à-vis manufacturing, which makes tribals and backward castes more recruitable for mining, given the education and training disadvantages they tend to face. The intersection of these factors makes it logical that mining and exploration can be a crucial sector to create jobs for those that are left out currently from development.