Intimidatory tactics unacceptable

Intimidatory tactics unacceptable

As a former Chief Minister and now a Union Minister, Kumaraswamy should know that an accused person cannot choose the investigating agency or officer of his choice, a point made even by the Supreme Court.

Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 22:08 IST
