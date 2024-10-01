Intimidatory tactics unacceptable

<p class="bodytext">Lokayukta ADGP M Chandrashekar’s bold response to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy is indeed rare as government officers usually refrain from confronting powerful politicians. By standing up to Kumaraswamy’s allegations, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has not only upheld the institutional integrity of the Lokayukta but has also sent a strong message that investigators will not be intimidated or swayed by political pressure. Chandrashekar heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is probing the alleged illegal denotification in Bengaluru’s Gangenahalli, involving two former Chief Ministers Kumaraswamy (JDS) and B S Yediyurappa (BJP), which caused a loss of several crores to the state exchequer. The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) was in possession of the land for over 30 years until it was denotified during Yediyurappa’s short stint as Chief Minister in November 2007. The denotified land was allegedly transferred to Kumaraswamy’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law. Kumaraswamy and Yediyurappa were separately questioned for over two hours recently by the SIT.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Following the interrogation, Kumaraswamy held a press conference and levelled charges of corruption and extortion against the ADGP. This has sparked accusations that the Union Minister is attempting to intimidate the officers and influence the course of the investigation. If Kumaraswamy had evidence against the officer, he should have notified the Centre and the state governments much earlier. By levelling these charges now, Kumaraswamy opens himself to accusations of using strong-arm tactics to shield himself from scrutiny, rather than cooperating with the probe. Chandrashekar swiftly responded to the Union Minister’s public charge with a strongly-worded letter to his own SIT staff. He asserted that Kumaraswamy’s goal was to intimidate the team and emphasised that an accused, regardless of his status, must face investigation. The ADGP urged his staff to remain impartial and promised to protect them from external pressures. For good measure he advised them with a quote from George Bernard Shaw: “Never wrestle with pigs. You both get dirty, but the pig likes it.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a former Chief Minister and now a Union Minister, Kumaraswamy should know that an accused person cannot choose the investigating agency or officer of his choice, a point made even by the Supreme Court. Speculation that the officer may be repatriated to his home cadre, Himachal Pradesh, is meant to demotivate police officers and also send a disturbing signal that the might of the Union government is on the side of the accused. The country needs more officers who are willing and able to stand up to powerful politicians and ensure that justice is served. The incident highlights the need for politicians to respect the investigation process and refrain from trying to influence its outcome. Investigators, on their part, must maintain the highest level of integrity and impartiality while holding those occupying public offices and powerful positions to account. </p>