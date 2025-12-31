Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Lifelines cannot afford downtime

Lifelines cannot afford downtime

Principal Secretary (Health) Harsh Gupta’s defence that the shortage causes problems largely in the morning offers little reassurance.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 19:06 IST
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 19:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka NewsOpinionambulanceeditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us