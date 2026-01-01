Menu
Vodafone Idea gets govt relief over AGR dues 

The telco has been given the flexibility to pay the dues over a 10-year period, from the financial year 2031-32 to 2040-41.
Last Updated : 31 December 2025, 20:50 IST
Published 31 December 2025, 20:50 IST
