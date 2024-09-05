Maha’s statue politics is intriguing

Statues have often had a link with politics. They have been erected to promote politics and felled in times of political protests.

But not often has the collapse of a statue had such a stirring impact on politics as the fall of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district has had in Maharashtra in the last one week.

Prime Minister Modi had to apologise for it and the entire state government was on the backfoot, offering excuses and explanations in embarrassment and in shame.

The statue was a prestigious project erected over six months ago and unveiled by Modi himself in time for the Lok Sabha elections. The worry now is whether its collapse would hurt the ruling coalition because Shivaji Maharaj is so highly venerated in the state that the fall of his statue reflects badly on the government and could shake the coalition.