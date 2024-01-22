Mixed tidings from education report

About 86.8 per cent of the children in rural areas are enrolled in schools and this is a major achievement. The trend of increasing enrolment needs to be maintained and the goal should be 100 per cent enrolment. The report also shows that 95 per cent of the surveyed households had smart phones and most could use them, with men having a slight edge over women. This could be turned into a good educational tool. The National Education Policy (NEP) has envisaged the use of digital technologies to promote education at all levels.