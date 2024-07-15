Money laundering law under scrutiny

The Supreme Court’s grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has not only provided political relief to him but also raised some important questions about the working of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), especially its arrest provision.

If the stringent bail provisions of the Act have hitherto received much attention, the court has now sought to examine Section 19 of the Act which empowers the ED to arrest a person and how the agency uses that power. Kejriwal contended that there was “no necessity to arrest him’’ and the ED had selectively used material to implicate him in the Delhi excise policy case.

While the court has referred the issues related to the ED’s powers of arrest to a larger bench, it granted interim bail to Kejriwal, noting that he has been in jail for over three months and the matter involved the life and liberty of a citizen.