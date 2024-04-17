Monsoon forecast should bring cheer

The forecast of an above-normal monsoon this year should bring cheer to the country reeling under drought, heat waves and water-scarce conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon rainfall this year will be 6 per cent more than the long period average (LPA) of 870 mm.

Private forecaster Skymet has predicted a normal monsoon. A normal monsoon means rainfall between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of the LPA between June and September.