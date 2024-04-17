Monsoon forecast should bring cheer

Much of the optimism about the monsoon arises from the possibility of La Niña conditions, which are associated with the cooling of the Pacific Ocean waters, developing in August and aiding the monsoon.
The IMD has said that other factors like positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions, a phenomenon relating to the surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean, and the lower snow cover in the northern hemisphere would also help to strengthen the monsoon in the second part of the season.
Governments, both at the Centre and in the states, are busy with the Lok Sabha elections now but they will have to start planning for the monsoon, especially because there is the possibility of it coming short in the early part of the season.