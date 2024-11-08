Open hours, with disclaimers

<p class="bodytext">The Karnataka government recently issued a notification permitting shops, restaurants and business establishments in Bengaluru to remain open 24 hours a day, to accommodate the needs of a city that never sleeps – a city driven by the tech industry, a vibrant hospitality sector, and an influx of both domestic and international travellers. For years, the city’s dynamic, round-the-clock work culture has clashed with restrictive business hours, leaving late night workers, travellers and party-goers with limited options for food, entertainment and relaxation. On the surface, the government notification could be a game-changer, but its implementation has hit a roadblock, due to the resistance from the police department. The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) claims that despite the policy, the police are not permitting the extended operating hours. This contradiction between the government policy and the unwillingness of the law enforcement agencies to implement it raises a critical question: why issue a policy without ensuring proper preparedness and coordination among all relevant departments?</p>.Bengaluru restaurants seek cops’ okay to stay open 24/7 .<p class="bodytext">The police department’s concerns are not unfounded. Bengaluru’s police force, like that of other major cities, is woefully understaffed, especially during night hours which could compromise public safety. Another glaring issue is the city’s public transport system, which largely comes to a standstill at night. This creates a logistical bottleneck as staff members working late shifts and customers who need to return home may find it difficult to find reliable transport during odd hours.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru’s aspiration to become a 24-hour city is a reflection of its status as a global, fast-paced hub for business and tourism. The government’s decision to allow businesses to remain open round the clock could, in theory, drive economic growth and transform the city’s urban culture. However, its success hinges on addressing practical challenges like security, public transport and better coordination between various agencies involved. Though well-intentioned, the policy suffers from lack of proper groundwork. One possible solution would be to allow businesses in high-demand areas – such as the city’s tech hubs, airport zones, and major transportation terminals – to operate 24 hours a day on a pilot basis. The government could then work towards a phased, scalable model that extends the policy to other parts of Bengaluru as the infrastructure improves. Ultimately, the success of the policy also depends on market viability. Extending work hours incurs additional costs, which can be sustained only if demand and revenue increase. The government must take a holistic view to ensure that all elements of the ecosystem work in tandem to make the move effective. Only then can Bengaluru truly live up to its reputation as a city that never sleeps.</p>