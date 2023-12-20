Parliament, democracy in suspension

All the suspensions are a consequence of the Opposition’s demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah in parliament over the security breach in the Lok Sabha last week. The government has not cared to do so and unfortunately both leaders chose to make statements on the breach outside parliament, which can be considered a violation of the privileges of parliament. MPs have the right to demand a statement from the government on such an important matter and a discussion on it. That is what parliament is for. The nation would benefit from the debate and also has a right to it. The government has tried to evade it on technical and other untenable grounds. Neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister is above the norms, conventions and demands of parliament, and egos should not come in the way of parliamentary responsibilities, as the Opposition has pointed out.