Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Playing dirty won't solve trash problem

Playing dirty won't solve trash problem

The lack of dustbins in public spaces has worsened the problem. The decision to remove them, ostensibly to avoid blackspots and encourage segregation at home, has backfired.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 18:56 IST
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 18:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BengaluruOpinioneditorialDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us