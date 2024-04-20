PM is defending the indefensible

It is inappropriate on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue to defend, and even commend, the Electoral Bonds Scheme, which was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme court in February this year.

The Prime Minister has said that the court’s decision has pushed contributions made to parties towards “black money,” referring to the system of political donations that prevailed before the bonds scheme was introduced in 2017.

The Prime Minister said: “When they think honestly, everyone will regret it.”

The BJP has tried to defend Electoral Bonds even after the court’s judgement. It is one thing for a political party and its leaders to defend a law or a decision of the government and criticise the court’s judgement on it, but it is an entirely different matter when the Prime Minister goes to the defence in a matter in which the apex court found not only the scheme itself to be “unconstitutional” but also found the amendments made to key laws governing elections, taxation and corporate affairs to enable such a scheme to be “illegal”.