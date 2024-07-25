Prepare for India’s demographic destiny

India’s population is expected to peak at 1.7 billion in the early 2060s and decline subsequently by 12%. By the end of the century, India is projected to have around 1.5 billion people, remaining the most populous country in the world. China’s population will decline to 633 million by then. Pakistan will be the third most populous country with 399 million people. India’s population, according to the report, will start declining in 2062, about two decades before the world population peaks. These figures are important because they show the challenges and responsibilities, as also the opportunities, before the country. A decade before the overall population starts declining, the working-age population will stop increasing at a faster rate than the general population. This means that there will be more children and elderly people dependent on a shrinking working age population. Per capita income will start falling and per capita spending will rise. That shows India has only three decades to grow so that it can effectively support its population. If we fail to do that, the demographic dividend will become a serious demographic liability.