Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Property registration: A law for reform

Property registration: A law for reform

Registration is a state subject – when the Bill is enacted, it will provide the framework for states to implement their own laws and rules for the registration of property documents.

Follow Us :

DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 21:12 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPropertyeditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us