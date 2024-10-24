Regulate, plan ahead for rain resilience

<p>Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley of India, is no stranger to flooding. Every time it rains, streets are transformed into rivers, homes are inundated, and the blame game begins, as political parties scramble to deflect responsibility. This vicious pattern of finger-pointing exposes the legacy of systemic failures that have crippled the city. Over the last two decades, Bengaluru has rapidly urbanised and all political parties – Congress, JD(S), and BJP – have held power at various times, contributing to the deterioration of the city’s infrastructure. The issue of flooding is not confined to a single party’s tenure; it is a cumulative failure and each party must acknowledge its role in the crisis. Recent incidents, like the collapse of an under-construction building that killed at least eight people, underscore the need for better oversight and regulation.</p>.<p>The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has claimed that flooding is more pronounced in private layouts. But, who permitted these layouts in the first place? Basic considerations like water flow dynamics were overlooked during construction, exacerbating flooding. Bengaluru’s urban planning strategies are woefully outdated, treating symptoms rather than addressing the root causes. Instead of reactive measures, the city needs proactive, long-term solutions that look at least 50 years ahead. This foresight is especially critical given the city’s predictable cycle of floods followed by acute water scarcity in summer. Concrete roads, or white-topped roads, have further compounded the problem by limiting water percolation, leading to increased runoff and flooding. The rampant encroachment of stormwater drains and proliferation of illegal constructions have severely disrupted the city’s natural drainage systems, and must be addressed without delay.</p>.<p>In contrast to the newer areas of Bengaluru, characterised by haphazard urban designing and widespread bylaw violation, traditional layouts have demonstrated greater resilience to heavy rains due to better planning. The alarming reduction of Bengaluru’s lakes – from over a thousand to a few hundred – has been driven by reckless development on and around these water bodies. While even well-planned cities can experience flooding, Bengaluru’s woes are primarily self-inflicted. To prevent further devastation, the government and civic bodies must prioritise sustainable development, focussing on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water recycling, and lake rejuvenation. <br></p><p>Achieving this will require unwavering political will and commitment to long-term sustainability over short-term gains. Moreover, it also necessitates a unified effort from policymakers, citizens, and all stakeholders. By adopting the principle of collective responsibility, Bengaluru can evolve into a resilient and sustainable city, capable of navigating the dual challenges of urbanisation and climate change. The time for action is now – Bengaluru’s future depends on it.</p>