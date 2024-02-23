Report on migratory species alarming

The first ever ‘State of the World’s Migratory Species’ report prepared under the United Nations’ auspices and released last week at a UN wildlife conservation conference (CMS COP14) in Samarkhand, Uzbekistan, paints a bleak picture of the future of all migratory species, on land, water and in air. The report says that nearly half (44 per cent) of the migratory species listed under a UN Convention on Conservation of Migratory Species (CMS) are dwindling in numbers. More than one in five of CMS-listed species are threatened with extinction. Nearly all (97 per cent) of the listed fish are threatened with extinction. The species which are not listed under the convention are also facing extinction. Among all migrating species which are considered to be at risk, 76 per cent are losing their populations and 82 per cent face extinction. The risk is not limited to any particular region but is present all over the world