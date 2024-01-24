Signs of haste on ‘one nation, one poll’

The proposal for simultaneous elections for parliament and state assemblies seems to be gaining momentum with the high-level committee appointed by the government actively pursuing it.

The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, had issued a notice inviting views and suggestions from the public on the matter between January 5 and 15. It has now been reported that the committee received 20,972 responses and 81 per cent of them were in favour of the proposal. It has received representations from 17 of the 56 registered political parties in the country. Kovind has initiated discussions on the proposal with former Chief Justices, former Chief Election Commissioners (CEC), eminent jurists and business bodies.

The next meeting of the committee has been fixed for January 27. All the activity has given rise to the view that the process is being speeded up and the proposal may be implemented sooner than expected.