Stringent eco checks vital for new highway

<p>The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has unveiled plans for a new highway between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which is a vital step in enhancing connectivity between Karnataka’s capital and its coastal hub. This high-speed corridor promises to significantly reduce travel time, stimulate economic growth, and provide seamless all-weather connectivity. If realised, it could address the longstanding challenges faced by travellers on the current route through the Shiradi Ghats, which has been long plagued by poor maintenance and bottlenecks. </p>.<p>Despite ongoing repairs, the stretch remains prone to accidents, delays, and disruptions, especially during the monsoon. The new highway could also relieve pressure on alternate routes like the Charmadi Ghats and the Kodagu road, which often become gridlocked as travellers seek detours.</p>.<p>However, while the potential benefits of the corridor are many, the project has sparked various other concerns. A primary issue is its environmental impact, particularly as the road is slated to pass through the Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the world’s most biodiverse regions. </p>.<p>Environmentalists point to the damage already caused by projects like the Yethinahole water diversion scheme that have substantially disrupted local ecosystems. The construction of the highway could exacerbate deforestation and habitat loss, causing further ecological degradation. To mitigate these risks, MoRTH must implement stringent environmental safeguards and ensure that comprehensive environmental impact assessments are integrated into the planning process. It should also ensure that the corridor meets global standards, leveraging lessons from previous projects. For example, despite initial promises of significantly reduced travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had to backtrack and curb speed limits, after frequent accidents and fatalities, acknowledging safety concerns on the newly upgraded road.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, road infrastructure alone cannot solve all connectivity issues between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, and strengthening the existing railway network is equally important. Enhancing rail services such as increasing train frequency and improving reliability would offer a sustainable and efficient alternative to road travel. This would help reduce the pressure on the new highway and provide a more eco-friendly mode of transportation for both passengers and freight. Ultimately, while the corridor holds the potential to reshape the region, it should be pursued with a deep respect for the environment. While improved connectivity is essential for economic growth, it should not come at the expense of the state’s rich natural heritage. A balanced approach integrating infrastructure development and environmental preservation will be key to ensuring the success of this ambitious project.</p>