The ‘your data is govt property’ bill

According to the bill, there is no need to obtain consent from data principals — those who own the data — for purposes of providing State benefits, subsidies, licences, etc. This compromises the basic idea of data protection -- that data collected for one purpose should be used only for that. It becomes difficult to take legal action against the government for compromising one’s personal data because it covers itself in ‘good faith’. The bill also allows the government to notify certain persons or entities that will not need to seek prior consent from individuals before processing their data. This is done on the grounds that the government may need help from outside to process large volumes of data and hence may have to hire such agencies. But this is against the need to maintain confidentiality of personal data and the right to privacy.