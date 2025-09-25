Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Time to quash criminal defamation

Time to quash criminal defamation

The provision conflicts with constitutional rights and has been weaponised against free speech
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 19:31 IST
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 19:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
defamationOpinioneditorial

Follow us on :

Follow Us