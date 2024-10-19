Unacceptable, V-P

<p class="bodytext">Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought to stir the communal pot, or worse, by talking about a "growing threat of demographic disorder" in the country and alleging that some regions in the country are turning into political fortresses of “certain groups” where elections have no real meaning. He compared what he calls the demographic threat to a nuclear bomb, and has said that the alleged changes over the last few decades revealed a "disturbing pattern" that challenges our values, civilisational ethos and democracy. He warned that failure to address this challenge would result in an existential threat to the nation. He also called for an "ideological and mental counter-attack" on forces inimical to India's interests. Dhankhar made these comments at an official programme in Jaipur. He is also quoted as saying that “We, as a majority, generated a soothing ecosystem” while “the other kind of majority is brute, ruthless, reckless in its functioning.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dhankhar did not name any particular community or group but it is clear that he meant the Muslim community. He may be specifically talking about immigrants or infiltrators but all of them are attacked as Muslims. In the first place, if illegal immigration and infiltration into the country are increasing, it is because the central government has not been able to stop them. Guarding the borders of the country is the Centre’s responsibility. Despite all the vigil on the borders, illegal immigration may be happening, but dubbing it as “demographic disorder” and comparing it to a nuclear explosion is high exaggeration and dangerous dog-whistling. Dhankhar also says the presence of “certain groups” will change the results of elections and make them meaningless. He says he is “frightened” about the way the alleged “demographic change” is brought about in some places. All this is scare-mongering and is meant to create a sense of fear and insecurity among the majority community, which is unwarranted. Despite being the Vice-President of the country, he uses the expression “we, as a majority”, identifying himself with a community. </p>.Some pernicious forces trying to show India in bad colour: VP Dhankhar.<p class="bodytext">Dhankhar has, in the past too, made controversial statements that do not behove his constitutional position. He has questioned the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution and the judiciary’s power to strike down a constitutional amendment or a law passed by parliament. He has also been criticised for being partisan in the conduct of the Rajya Sabha as its chairman. It is unfortunate that he keeps making statements that are political in nature and which compromise his official position. Ideas about demographic explosion and population imbalance are pet Sangh Parivar themes and are usually aired by the leaders of the RSS and its affiliates, as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat did recently. While their utterances that go against the spirit of the Constitution and national unity and integrity are objectionable enough, for the Vice-President of the country, who takes oath upon the Constitution, to make such statements is simply wrong and unacceptable. </p>