Unemployment remains the big failure

The study shows that the unemployment rate for young graduates at the entry level is as high as 42%. The situation is better for older and less educated people. The conclusion is that either young graduates do not have the right and necessary skills, or enough opportunities are not being created for educated people. Both might be true. This has implications for the education system and for the economy. Another observation is the increasing shift of employment from farm to non-farm sector. But the people moving out of farms have generally found only low-paying casual work. While men usually went into the construction sector, women went out of the labour force altogether. The female workforce participation in rural India has fallen from over 40% in the 2000s to about 28% now. It has increased since 2019, but mainly in terms of self-employment, which is a sign of distress. Both the female labour force participation rate and the overall worker participation rate are low, and this is a major weakness of the economy.