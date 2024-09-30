UNSC reform is urgent

The Summit for the Future at the United Nations on September 22 adopted by consensus a document titled “Pact of the Future”, that calls for the “reform [of] the Security Council, recognising the urgent need to make it more representative, inclusive, transparent, efficient, effective, democratic and accountable”.

The UN Security Council has hitherto functioned with five permanent members (the ‘P5’) and 10 non-permanent members on a rotational basis. This is the first time that the need to reform it has been put down in black and white in a UN text.

The Security Council has, for the most part, proven to be ineffective, or even powerless, when it comes to stopping or preventing inter-State conflict, as two currently raging wars, and many in the past, have shown. At the UN, the pact was hailed as “groundbreaking”.

India, which has long demanded an expansion of the Security Council with a permanent seat for itself, has welcomed it as a “good beginning” and flagged the need to quickly move to “text-based negotiations” on the reforms required.