‘Vishwaguru’ in internet shutdowns

India has again earned the dubious distinction of leading the world in the number and extent of internet shutdowns for the sixth consecutive year in 2023.

According to a global internet advocacy group called Keep It On, there were 116 instances of shutdown last year. Manipur and Punjab saw the most number of shutdowns.

The report said that more and more shutdown orders are being imposed regionally rather than locally. There were 47 shutdowns in Manipur and a state-wide shutdown in Punjab.

In Manipur, the services were suspended for 212 days in 2023. As many as 13 states and UTs witnessed shutdowns in 2023, and the number of shutdowns and their durations have steadily increased over the years.

India’s dubious leadership in the matter of shutdowns can be seen from the fact that the second position is held by Myanmar, which saw 37 shutdown orders, followed by Iran, Palestine and Ukraine.