Why not implement quota immediately?

The bill proposes reservation of 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, including one-third of that 33% of seats set apart for SC and ST women. It mandates reservation only for 15 years, but parliament can extend it further. Rotation of reserved seats will be done after each subsequent delimitation exercise. Most importantly, it comes with a key condition that the seats will be reserved only after the completion of the delimitation exercise based on the first census conducted after the passage of the bill.