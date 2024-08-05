With Harris in fray, Trump is floundering

Kamala Harris’s entry into the presidential race in the United States has galvanised the Democratic Party. Contrary to the belief that she was no match for her Republican rival and former president Donald Trump, Harris has now effectively opened up the contest so much that it has left the Grand Old Party floundering to find the right campaign strategy and talking points against her.

Trump’s own confusion was apparent at a press conference with the National Association of Black Journalists, where he hoped to create the top line that Kamala Harris had “turned Black” from self-identifying as South Asian. His shock at being rebuffed and jeered right there may go down as the moment in his campaign at which he looked quite obviously like a candidate with a lost plot.

Trump’s running mate J D Vance, whose wife is an Indian American, has biracial children. While picking Vance seemed at first to bring money and energy into the Trump campaign, his involvement in Project 2025, a right-wing manifesto for constitutional change, has turned him into a liability for

Trump, who has distanced himself from it, at least for now. The flailing Trump campaign is a far cry from the triumphal fist pump with which he rose from the attempt to assassinate him just three weeks earlier. That purported election-winning image has faded.