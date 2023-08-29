Ego is your silent enemy

When questioned by the curious king, he replied that his words were targeted at his body, which he was not. Immediately the king climbed down and beseeched Jada Bharata to explain in detail, to which Jadabharata replied that the king was arrogant because of his bodily stature, which was temporary, and he could be buried under the earth any time in case of an earthquake.

He asked the king to treat the body as a garment that was meant to be discarded after wear and tear. The king realised his folly; he accepted Jadabharata as his teacher and implored him to continue his discourse to him. Finally he attained enlightenment, and in utter humility he bowed not only before Jadabharata but all living entities similar to Jadabharata in thought. As attributed to the Mahatma, "when the ego dies, the soul awakens."