Election management must be above reproach in the ‘Mother of Democracy’

It is not as if there is a law which requires voter turn-out figures to be locked up as sarkari secrets. Indeed the principle of free and fair election is the exact opposite: for the EC to put out all that data without having to be asked, much less dragged to court for it. The Presiding Officer of every polling station has a statutory obligation to enter voter turn-out figures in Part-I of Form 17C as soon as polling ends. Copies of it must be given to the polling agents of all candidates. Next, the Returning Officer (RO) of every constituency must compile all this information in Format-B and send it to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state by 7am the following day, to be forwarded to the EC in Delhi.