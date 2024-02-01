Elon Musk loses $51 billion, but there’s a lot more at stake

More importantly, the travesty and paradox that is governance at Tesla is, once again, on full display.

The judge’s ruling that the board was conflicted in awarding Musk the giant compensation package will hardly surprise any longstanding Tesla watchers. The company’s board, whose longest serving member is Musk’s own brother, has long been something more like an ongoing satire of a board. It has presided over numerous Musk outrages and dubious corporate moves, not least the acquisition of SolarCity Corp. — which owed Musk money — and the supposed take-private deal that will forever be associated with the less-than-watertight phrase “funding secured.”

Presumably, the board — still with some members dating from 2018 — must now come up with a new package to supposedly keep Musk from taking his best ideas elsewhere. It’s all so — what’s the word — Tesla-ish.

Musk’s own desire for more stock comes in the wake of having sold a chunk of his Tesla holding while buying a social media platform that takes away yet more time from his main day job as an electric-vehicle tycoon and, as a bonus, may alienate the folks who tend to buy those EVs. That dumping of almost $40 billion worth of his Tesla stake, from late 2021 through 2022, coincided with a slump in the shares (see this), and this latest ruling will surely raise concerns about how his personal finances might impact the stock from here.

All of this comes at a moment of weakness on the corporate front. Tesla has just abandoned its growth target for the core autos business while it works on developing a new mass-market electric vehicle, having instead, on Musk’s orders, decided to launch the Cybertruck, which is more of just a mass.

Musk’s centrality to Tesla’s mystique means such absurdities can, and likely will, be accommodated. He is both the chief asset and chief risk; it being hard to imagine Tesla valued anywhere near $600 billion without him. That reality may represent the board’s bigger failure.