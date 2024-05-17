Emotions ensure the goals of evolution

“Home They Brought Her Warrior Dead by Alfred Lord Tennyson is a classic example of breakdown of emotions. The widow is devastated on seeing the dead body of her warrior husband. Instead of crying and wailing which is a natural emotional outlet, she becomes numb. “All her maidens, watching, said, “ She must weep or she will die.”

Survival against all odds is the most primordial instinct of all organisms. Nature just wants you to fight for your life, reproduce and ensure continuation of the species. In the evolutionary hierarchy, various life forms do this in several ways.

Lower organisms adapt to a fierce environment by taking in what’s available which may not be sufficient or even harmful for higher organisms. Water, sunlight, oxygen in air are good enough for plant life. Cockroaches are known to have survived after taking in even radioactive waste after the nuclear holocaust in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Animals are endowed with predatory skills to kill and eat presumably weaker ones who themselves predate even lower ones.